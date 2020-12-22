COVID-19: Test positivity rate surges in Kozhikode

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district surged to 14.29% on Monday and the Health Department has issued an alert indicating the possibility of a spike in new infections here.
According to the District Medical Officer, 507 people were newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday when 3,546 samples were tested. There is a chance of fresh cases going up in the next few days in the wake of people coming out in large numbers in the open and intermingling at beaches, public parks and tourism centres, according to a release from the DMO’s office.
Those who have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulties, fatigue, headache, diarrhoea, lack of smell and taste, and running nose should test themselves. Free tests were available at primary health centres and other government hospitals, the release added.
Meanwhile, 493 of the fresh cases reported on Monday were locally acquired infections and the source of seven others was not known. There were 124 cases of local transmission of the infection within the Kozhikode Corporation, 31 from Perumanna, 22 from Peruvayal and Narippatta, and 20 from Changaroth.
Three deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday and one on Sunday.
