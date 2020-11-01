COVID-19: test positivity rate jumps to 14.53% in Kozhikode

Test positivity rate jumped to 14.53% in Kozhikode district on Sunday when 888 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here. According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 6,109 samples had been sent for lab tests.
Of the newly infected persons, 873 had acquired the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of nine persons was unknown. A total of 1,042 people recovered from the infection and the active cases from the district now is 9,333. As many as 5,853 people are under home isolation. Kozhikode Corporation has 199 cases of locally acquired infections, Maniyoor 47, Feroke 46, Olavanna 45, Vadakara 41, Puthuppady 34, Chorod and Kunnamangalam 32 and Koduvally 30.
