COVID-19 test helps to screen out patients from relief camps

Amidst the looming pandemic worries, 31 persons from the Kozhikode coastal area, who underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test ahead of their shifting to a relief camp following sea erosion threat, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Officials said the patients were immediately shifted to various First Line Treatment Centres following the directives of the Health Department.

There were about 25 families from the Thoppayil beach area which were badly in need of temporary rehabilitation support. Seawater had surged into their houses which prompted the authorities to take immediate relocation measures. The rapid test which was conducted after noticing suspected symptoms among some of the members turned out to be a crucial step for preventing the massive spread. Relief camps accommodated only those who tested negative.

In view of the COVID-19 challenge, the District-level Disaster Management Authority issued special instructions to the taluk-level revenue department authorities to strictly comply with the safety protocol while opening relief camps. Officials at the district-level control room said arrangements were in place in 50 locations to open camps in case of any emergency situation. The proposed camps would be able to accommodate 1000 persons from the coastal areas in Koyilandy, Vadakara and Kozhikode, they said.

To review the situation, a district-level meeting of the Disaster Management Authority was also held at the Collectorate here on Friday. Ministers A.K. Saseendran and T.P. Ramakrishnan were present along with other senior Revenue Department officers at the meeting. In the wake of Red Alert, local body administrators were asked to clear all dangerous trees posing threat to life in residential areas. Fishermen were also warned of stringent action under various sections of the Disaster management Act if they ventured into the sea ignoring the ignoring the safety instructions.

Officials said the district-level control rooms would be available 24x7 for the public to request support. The helplines are: 04952371002, 1077 or 9446538900. Taluk-level helplines would also be functional in the wake of the rough weather update by the India Meteorological Department, they said.