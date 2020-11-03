COVID-19: Students of Calicut varsity may appear for re-exam

Kozhikode

03 November 2020 23:44 IST

Those who have missed various examinations being conducted by the Calicut University in view of COVID-19 can appear for re-exams if they produce a government certificate or related documents.

According to a release on Tuesday, people who tested positive for the virus, those who were in quarantine, people who were stranded abroad, pregnant women, differently-abled persons, and those with health issues may make use of this opportunity. Details would be made available later, the release added.

Meanwhile, the guidelines issued by the Controller of Examinations for students who have registered for the exams say that adherence to COVID protocol is a must and virus-infected persons should not appear for the tests. The students should reach the exam centres half an hour in advance. Students in containment zones and those in quarantine should inform the exam superintendent in advance, seeking special facilities. Those who have morning exams should inform the official a day in advance and students whose exams are scheduled in the afternoon should send the request at least three hours in advance. Change in exam centre needs prior request and the students should appear at the additional centres allotted in each district. If the students cannot attest their photographs, they need to produce a copy of a valid ID card.

The additional exam centres allotted are University College, Thiruvananthapuram; Government College, Chavara, Kollam; Government College, Kottayam; Government College, Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha; Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; Marthoma College, Pathanamthitta; Government College, Kattappana, Idukki; St. Thomas College, Thrissur; NSS College, Manjeri, Malappuram; Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode; NSS Training College, Ottappalam, Palakkad; NMSM Government College, Kalpetta; Government Brennen Higher Secondary School, Thalassery, Kannur; and Government College, Kasaragod. The centres in Lakshadweep are Calicut University centres at Kadamath, Kavarathy, and Androth.