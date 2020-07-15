COVID-19 spread: more restrictions in place in Kozhikode

The police intensified surveillance at Palayam, the commercial hub of Kozhikode city on Wednesday, after several reports of local transmission of COVID-19 in the area.

Complete lockdown on Sundays, closure of malls, shopping malls and supermarkets other than those selling essential stuff and medicines, and a ban on travel unless for medical care and essential needs, are some of the restrictions being imposed on Kozhikode district in the wake of a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases through local transmission.

Curfew will be in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said in a release on Wednesday that the recent cases had been reported from places where people came in large numbers such as shopping centres and during funerals and weddings, apart from flats. The maximum number of people who can attend weddings is 50 now and more than 20 persons cannot be there at a time. More than 20 persons are not allowed to attend funerals. Rapid response teams (RRT) should be informed of the details of the participants.

Dharnas, protests and rallies without police permission have been banned. More than 10 persons should not congregate at a place. Chombala and Koyilandy harbours will not function until further notice. Those aged above 65 and below 10 should not visit places of religious worship. Thermal screening is mandatory at these places and physical distancing norms should be followed. A register of visitors should be maintained. The respective heads of religious places should ensure that people in quarantine are not coming there. Those travelling between districts should inform RRTs. It would be the duty of police squads to ensure the use of face masks and sanitisers.

