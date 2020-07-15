COVID-19 spread: more restrictions in place in Kozhikode

Complete lockdown on Sundays, closure of malls, shopping malls and supermarkets other than those selling essential stuff and medicines, and a ban on travel unless for medical care and essential needs, are some of the restrictions being imposed on Kozhikode district in the wake of a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases through local transmission.
Curfew will be in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said in a release on Wednesday that the recent cases had been reported from places where people came in large numbers such as shopping centres and during funerals and weddings, apart from flats. The maximum number of people who can attend weddings is 50 now and more than 20 persons cannot be there at a time. More than 20 persons are not allowed to attend funerals. Rapid response teams (RRT) should be informed of the details of the participants.
Dharnas, protests and rallies without police permission have been banned. More than 10 persons should not congregate at a place. Chombala and Koyilandy harbours will not function until further notice. Those aged above 65 and below 10 should not visit places of religious worship. Thermal screening is mandatory at these places and physical distancing norms should be followed. A register of visitors should be maintained. The respective heads of religious places should ensure that people in quarantine are not coming there. Those travelling between districts should inform RRTs. It would be the duty of police squads to ensure the use of face masks and sanitisers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath