COVID-19 situation stabilising in Kozhikode

Daily cases revolve around 1,500; most beds vacant in COVID hospitals

COVID-19 situation seems to be stabilising in Kozhikode district now with daily cases revolving around 1,500 and the daily test positivity rate at 15% or just above that.

Going by the Health Department data, the active caseload now stands at 14,902, of which 12,102 are under home isolation. As many as 56,955 people are under observation in various parts of the district. Only 1,360 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday while 1,955 recovered from the infection. Of the 2,833 beds in 65 COVID hospitals, 1,710 are vacant. Of the 968 beds in nine COVID first-line treatment centres, 819 are vacant. This is perceived to be a huge relief as the daily caseload used to surge above 2,000 since July, weeks after the second lockdown was withdrawn.

As there was no let-up in daily cases and the TPR, the district administration imposed more curbs on social life and ramped up testing by July-end. Earlier, the highest number of cases were reported in the district on May 6 when 5,704 people tested positive for the virus. The daily TPR then was 32.9%. As many as 53,244 people were under treatment then. However, the numbers had come down to around 500 after the second lockdown.

Traders’ protest

By August first week, weekly infection population ratio (WIPR)-based restrictions for containing the pandemic were implemented. The number of fresh cases, however, surged again as the curbs were lifted in view of festivals such as Onam and Bakrid. There were huge protests by a section of traders here as well. The week after Onam saw daily cases surging above 3,500 and the active caseload was around 35,000. By September mid-week, the district reported a steady rate of recoveries from COVID-19 even as the fresh cases hovered around 2,000-mark. The active caseload dropped too.

In the meantime, though the restrictions on social life almost became non-existent except in places where WIPR is very high or where large gatherings could happen, vaccination picked up pace in the district. As many as 32,45,997 doses have been administered in Kozhikode as on September 30, according to data from the CoWIN portal. A total of 22,82,218 of the around 25 lakh people aged above 18 have got the first dose and 9,63,779 have got both the doses. However, there has been a considerable drop in the number of daily tests now even as there are allegations of under-reporting of cases. Only 9,058 samples were tested on Thursday.