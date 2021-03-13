COVID-19 situation stabilises in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

13 March 2021

Daily TPR below 5% on consecutive days

The COVID-19 situation seems to be stabilising in Kozhikode district with the daily case graph plateauing for the past couple of weeks, going by the Health Department data.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR), the number of people testing positive for the virus per 100 samples, has been well below 5% on consecutive days and the active caseload is below 4,000.

The district administration, however, has issued guidelines for the upcoming Assembly poll campaign, anticipating another surge after the elections. Only five people, including the candidates, are allowed to visit houses. COVID-19 protocol should be observed without fail, and nobody should get inside. Face mask should not be lowered. Sanitisers should be used frequently. There are restrictions on conducting rallies and public meetings as well.

Rise and fall

Though the total number of people undergoing treatment had surged in September, it went down in November-December. By January first week, the active caseload went below 6,000. However, in subsequent weeks, it again peaked to 8,000. And, the district figured among those with the highest number of active cases in the country. This was attributed to the crowding of people before and for the local body polls. Some health experts also pointed out that the launch of the COVID vaccine and the lethargy in following pandemic protocols also contributed to the surge. The daily TPR was oscillating between 8% and 13%. The district administration decided to clamp down surveillance on crowded places. But, by February mid-week the fresh cases again started declining.

255 new cases

Only 255 new cases were reported on Saturday, of which 246 were locally acquired infections. The source of infection of five others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 51 cases of local transmission, Kuruvattur and Payyoli 16 each, and Eramala 15.

There were 330 recoveries and the active caseload stands at 3,690. As many as 5,817 samples were tested and the daily TPR is 3.86%. On March 12, only 265 people tested for the virus and there were 373 recoveries. As many as 5,680 samples were tested and the daily TPR was 4.66%.