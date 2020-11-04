COVID-19 situation eases in Kozhikode

Active caseload comes down to 9,000 from the 12,000-mark in October; 951 people test positive on Wednesday

The COVID-19 situation in Kozhikode seems to be much better compared with the scenario last month, if the Health Department data are any indication.

The active caseload, which once crossed the 12,000-mark in October, is around 9,000 now. The number of fresh cases, which once surged above 1,500 last month, is now around 1,000. The test positivity rate (TPR), the number of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 per 100 samples, which once was above 18%, is now below 10%. On many days, the number of recoveries is exceeding that of new cases as well.

According to the District Medical Officer, 951 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, 917 of whom acquired the infection through local transmission. As many as 267 cases were from within the Kozhikode Corporation, 36 in Villiappally, 31 in Kunnamangalam, 25 in Changaroth, and 24 in Thalakkulathur. With 1,015 recoveries, active cases from the district stand at 8,949. As many as 9,861 samples were tested on the day, and the TPR is 9.64%.

Six deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was on October 2 that the district administration decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till the month-end here, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. It was pointed out that the TPR rose from 4% in the first week of September to 5.8% in the second week, 7.8% in the third week, and 10.8% in the fourth week. Thereafter, it was well above 14%.

In an order on October 31, the district administration extended the restrictions for 15 more days, though it claimed that the TPR had been brought down to 10%. The administration feels that the epidemic was “not completely under control”, and that there was a tendency for a surge, if there was any compromise in the existing protocol.

Meanwhile, the medical college hospital continues to report an average of three to four deaths every day, most of whom are patients with other health issues. The health fraternity seems to be relieved, as the system has not yet been overwhelmed beyond their control, though signs of exhaustion are evident.