COVID-19 service providers brought under one umbrella

The Kozhikode Corporation has brought services of all non-governmental organisations in the city involved in COVID-19-related activities under one umbrella. The public may access the services through the helpline number (6235400400) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran told reporters here on Tuesday that the platform would give equal opportunity to all organisations and that the recognised ones would be provided identity cards by the Corporation. Through the help desk, people in all 75 wards of the Corporation may avail of the services.

The help desk will coordinate among various organisations even beyond the lockdown and during natural disasters in the future. It will enable organisations to work alongside the government structure during difficult times.

The Mayor said the call centre required minimum technological assistance and that it was equally beneficial to people of all sections of the society. “The greatest advantage is that personal details of those who seek help are never disclosed and hence one can contact the help desk without hesitation,” he said.

The Corporation is also opening a ‘Janakeeya Hotel’ under the Kudumbashree Mission to provide food at subsidised rates. The hotel, being set up at the vegetable market at Vengeri, will be opened on Thursday.

