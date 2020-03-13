COVID-19: sense of partial shutdown in Kozhikode

Two days after the State Cabinet took drastic precautionary measures to curb COVID-19 spread, there was a sense of partial shut down in Kozhikode city on Thursday.

There is a drop in the number of vehicles on the road and those using public transport. Not many are boarding private buses or those run by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. Very few people are visiting shopping malls and public places such as the beach. There is a fall in the number of patients visiting the Government Medical College Hospital and other government hospitals. Hotels and restaurants too are seeing a drop in the number of customers. Public events have dwindled as most of them have either been cancelled or postponed. At the same time, people are found to embrace the tips to ensure personal hygiene wholeheartedly. Many offices and homes are now equipped with handwash bottles and hand sanitizer bottles. There is such a high demand for them along with facial masks at medical shops that some of the pharmacy stores had reported a shortage.

Meanwhile, 497 people are under observation for the suspected infection in Kozhikode district. This includes 182 people who were newly added to the list on Thursday. Five are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital and two at the Government General Hospital. Two were discharged from the medical college hospital and five from the general hospital. Sixty of the 65 body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests had turned negative, said a release by V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer.

Those identified with COVID-19 symptoms at airports should not use public transport, Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said. He was addressing a meeting of officials of various government departments. He claimed that the Health Department had directed some people returning from other districts, States or countries to be home quarantined.