COVID-19 ruled out for 2 deceased kids

MALAPPURAM

06 June 2020 23:21 IST

The district administration has ruled out COVID-19 infection for the two children who died at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Saturday.

A 50-day-old child of a couple from Palakkad and a two-day-old infant of a couple from Pulikkal died at the hospital on Saturday. There were rumours that both died of COVID-19.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said here that both were tested negative for coronavirus.

