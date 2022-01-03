COVID-19 | Over 1,700 teenagers get jab in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

03 January 2022 20:17 IST

There around 1.9 lakh people in 15-18 age group in district

The Health Department is planning to inoculate 200 people in major hospitals and 100 in primary health centres (PHC) and family health centres (FHC) every day as the COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group kicked off in Kozhikode district on Monday.

According to department sources, 2,300 people had registered on the first day. As many as 1,777 people, including those who opted for spot registration, got the jab. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy launched the drive at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. There around 1.9 lakh people in the 15-18 age group in the district. Covaxin is being given.

All PHCs and FHCs would make arrangements for vaccination on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Community health centres (CHCs) and other major hospitals would have this on all days except Sundays and Wednesdays. Both online and spot registration are available. For those aged above 18, vaccination can be done through spot registration at CHCs and major hospitals from Monday to Saturday. PHCs and FHCs would have the facility on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

