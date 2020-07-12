COVID-19: Health staff in Kozhikode city on alert

Kozhikode

12 July 2020 19:41 IST

More rapid response teams being formed to address any eventuality

The lockdown and other restrictions being imposed on Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram has led the health staff of the Kozhikode Corporation to be on alert against the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases through local transmission and those without a known source of infection.

According to sources, close to 40 people have been infected through local transmission so far, after they came into contact with already infected persons. The number of those whose source of infection is unknown is learnt to be five. Officials are now drawing parallels with Broadway in Kochi and the areas in Thiruvananthapuram, where cases whose sources of infection are unknown is going up. The corporation is reportedly foreseeing declaration of some more areas in Kozhikode city as containment zones.

Officials claim that if the infection spreads in a city, it might affect the nearby villages too as people from other places also visit the urban areas. In villages, where such floating population is comparatively less, things could be under control more easily.

Advertising

Advertising

The authorities are now setting up more rapid response teams (RRT) to address any eventuality. A senior official said that the RRTs would focus on people who are vulnerable to the infection — senior citizens, children aged below 10, pregnant women. Another section is those who have returned from abroad and from other States. The third section is migrant labourers and the fourth section is lorry drivers and cleaners who visit the city and return. The RRTs should have details of all these people, including their location, as the first group was easily prone to the infection and the others could be its carriers, he said. Volunteers should ensure that people belonging to the vulnerable population do not venture out into the open. The RRTs should also identify spots such as markets and playgrounds where crowding could be possible and the corporation would impose restrictions there, including sealing such places, the sources added.

Curbs on sports

Following incidents of spread of COVID-19 among those engaged in sports activities, the Kozhikode District Collector under the capacity of the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority has imposed severe restrictions on all playgrounds including football turfs in the district until further notice.

The order is based on Section 34 (a,b) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and prohibits any form of sports activities, training and competitions in the district.

However, the Sports Council and other similar government institutions can continue their ongoing training sessions under severe restrictions, ensuring zero chance of spread of COVID-19.

Non-compliance of the order is punishable under IPC sections 188, 269 and Section 4 of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.