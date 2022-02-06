COVID-19 death compensation: adalats tomorrow

Kozhikode

06 February 2022 20:16 IST

The district administration will hold public adalats in all village offices on February 8 to collect applications for compensation for COVID-19 deaths. Those who have not yet submitted the applications can make use of this opportunity. The facility will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The administration has also decided to complete the distribution of the financial assistance within a week.

Advertising

Advertising