Kozhikode

COVID-19 death compensation: adalats tomorrow

The district administration will hold public adalats in all village offices on February 8 to collect applications for compensation for COVID-19 deaths. Those who have not yet submitted the applications can make use of this opportunity. The facility will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The administration has also decided to complete the distribution of the financial assistance within a week.


