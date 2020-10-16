Kozhikode

COVID-19 cases surge again in Kozhikode, test positivity rate at 18.21%

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao inaugurating a handwashing kiosk installed at the Collectorate in Kozhikode on the occasion of World Handwashing Day on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

COVID-19 cases surged again in Kozhikode after declining for a couple of days, when 1,264 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. It was also the highest number of infected persons recorded in the State.

A release from the District Medical Officer said that a test positivity rate of 18.21% was reported here when 6,765 samples were examined. After reaching a high of around 18%, the TPR had slumped to around 9% and then 7% in the past two days.

As many as 1,203 people acquired the infection through local transmission and the source was unknown in 46 cases. A total of 685 people recovered and the number of active cases is 11,124. Kozhikode corporation (546) accounted for a large number of fresh cases, while Peruvayal (78), Olavanna (43), Kadalundi (35) and Thamarassery (31) also figured as clusters.

Meanwhile, five deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday. Nine others had died on Wednesday and Tuesday, a medical bulletin said.

