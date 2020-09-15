COVID-19 cases rise within Kozhikode Corporation limits

The number of recoveries well exceeded that of new infections in Kozhikode district on Tuesday when 306 people were cured and 260 were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
More than half of the new cases are from within the Kozhikode Corporation, where 140 persons tested positive. As many as 129 of the cases are through local transmission of the infection. The source could not be found in the rest of the cases.
Meanwhile, two deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital since Monday. While an 83-year-old man from Parappil died on Monday, a 74-year-old man from Madassery died on Tuesday. Both are from Kozhikode district.
According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 217 people in the district got the infection through local transmission, while 10 persons had returned from other States and one from abroad. The source of infection of 32 people is not known. There are six health workers on the list of the newly infected. The number of active cases from the district is 2,820. As many as 176 people from other districts too are undergoing treatment here.
