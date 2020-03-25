COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district goes up to five

The number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district has gone up to five with one more person testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The fifth patient had begun his travel from Brazil. He reached New Delhi via Dubai at 8 a.m. on March 21. He stayed there for a day and boarded an Air India flight AI 425 Delhi-Kozhikode at 8.20 a.m. the next day and reached Kozhikode at 11.30 a.m.

He was shifted to the medical college hospital the same day after symptoms were noticed.

Another patient infected is a native of Kasaragod undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital.

The Kasaragod native had travelled by an Air Arabia flight G9 454 from Sharja to Kozhikode on March 21 and reached the airport at 3 a.m. on March 22. He travelled to the Kozhikode railway station in an autorickshaw. He was shifted to the general hospital the same day after the corona help desk staff at the station noticed symptoms in him.

Earlier, two persons were tested positive for the virus in the district late on Monday night.

Another native of Kasaragod, who had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, too had been declared positive for SARS-COV-2 that day.

The third patient had arrived at the Calicut International Airport on March 17 by an Indigo Airlines flight 6E 89 from Dubai to Kozhikode. He reached the airport at 10.15 a.m. and went home by a private vehicle at 11 a.m.

The patient had been home quarantined till March 21. He had sought treatment at a government hospital in Nadapuram and was advised to be at home. He sought treatment at the medical college hospital after noticing COVID-19 symptoms on March 21 and was shifted to the isolation ward.

The fourth person who was tested positive for the virus had reached Chennai by the Air India flight AI 906 from Dubai at 4.30 a.m. on March 20. He had been at a friend’s residence in that city from 5.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. He sat at the Chennai railway station between 8 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. and boarded the Chennai-Mangaluru Mail thereafter in its B3 coach. He reached Kozhikode at 7.35 a.m. on March 21 and underwent screening at the corona help desk at the station. He was admitted to the general hospital by 8 a.m. The same day.

The Kasaragod native who tested positive on Monday night had reached the Calicut International Airport at 8.30 a.m. on March 19 by an Air India flight AI 938 from Dubai to Kozhikode. He was taken to the triage at the medical college hospital by 9.30 a.m. and shifted to the isolation ward.

GH for COVID only

The Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, will soon exclusively deal with COVID-19 patients.

A decision to this effect was taken reportedly on Tuesday in view of the rising number of cases in Kozhikode district.

According to sources, those with serious symptoms would be admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and patients with minor symptoms would be transferred to the General Hospital.

Meanwhile, more wards at the medical college hospital are being converted to isolation wards to treat infected or suspected patients.

Outpatient tickets would be available only between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Wednesday. There are already restrictions for bystanders and visitors.