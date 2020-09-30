COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Three deaths, including that of a five-month-old, reported from MCH

Kozhikode continues to have a high number of COVID-19 cases with 942 people newly declared as tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. Three deaths, including that of a five-month-old child from Chaliyam in the district, were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the District Medical Officer, 352 of the 866 fresh local transmission cases are from the Kozhikode Corporation limits. There are 17 health workers among the newly infected persons. The source of infection of 57 people is not known.

Beypore in Kozhikode Corporation alone recorded 84 fresh cases on Wednesday. The other places with a high number of infections are Vadakara (73), Kakkodi (39), Koyilandy (37), Villiappally (26), and Kunnamangalam (24). There are 6,751 active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district now.

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin from the medical college hospital said that the other deceased are a 30-year-old man from V.P. Puram and a 68-year-old man from Tenhipalam in Malappuram.