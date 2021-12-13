COVID-19 case at State camp for Guide captains in Kozhikode leaves teachers worried

KOZHIKODE

13 December 2021 18:55 IST

Training for lower primary section suspended

The training for lower primary section of a State camp for Guide captains – women school teachers who are part of the Bharat Scouts and Guides – has been suspended after a participant tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Sessions for teachers from upper primary and high school sections will continue in the online mode from Tuesday.

According to sources, the seven-day camp began at an aided school at Kodenchery in Kozhikode district on December 10. As many as 84 teachers from schools across the State are attending it. The participants got a WhatsApp message on Monday morning saying that the camp has been postponed because one of the teachers had tested positive for the virus. They were told that it would be held in the online mode. That decision was cancelled by afternoon and they were informed that the camp would resume on Tuesday in the residential mode. The plan was changed in the evening and online mode was chosen again.

Some of the organisers reportedly directed the participants through a voice clip to hide information about the infection from the media and the authorities. Later, the clip was deleted from the WhatsApp group.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said some of the teachers were worried because the identity of the infected person was yet to be revealed to them. A few of the participants were going home after the camp, and if they were infected, it would have spread among their family members too. The hall where the camp is being held is reportedly congested, making physical distancing practically difficult.

Sreeja Kumari, State Training Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Kerala, told The Hindu that vaccination certificate and RT-PCR negative test result were mandatory for those attending the camp. The infected person had felt uneasiness after the registration process on the first day. She left the camp premises within an hour or so and went home. Since some of her school colleagues had tested positive for the virus, she sent her samples again. The next day, she informed the organisers that the test result was positive. “Nineteen persons are attending the camp in the lower primary section. It has been suspended for now,” said Ms. Kumari. The other sessions were being held in line with the pandemic protocol, she added.