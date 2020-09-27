COVID-19: attendance at public gatherings limited to five persons in Kozhikode

Strict crowd control steps and restriction of attendance at weddings, funerals, places of worship and public gatherings will be enforced within the Kozhikode Corporation limits for two weeks in view of the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases here.

In an order issued on Sunday, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said that all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and other gatherings “would be limited to five in number.” Playgrounds, gymnasiums, turf grounds, swimming pools, cinemas, and auditoriums shall not function until further orders. Maximum precaution would be taken in containment zones.

Crowds should be controlled at markets, shopping malls, and commercial complexes. Fishing harbours and markets would be restricted zones. Maintaining a distance of six-ft distance would be mandatory to enter these places. Police personnel would ensure the enforcement of these steps and quick response teams need to examine if employers are giving face masks, and sanitisers to employees. Total attendance at weddings and funerals would be limited to 50 and 20, respectively. It would be mandatory to maintain visitor register in COVID-19 Jagrata portal. Attendance at religious places of worship should not cross 50 people. Hand sanitisers and physical distancing are also compulsory.

Mr. Rao observed that these steps are being taken considering the high number of cases being reported from the district, a majority of which is from within the corporation limits, in recent days. Experts are also predicting a further rise in the coming days. The high number of active cases is a cause for concern as the health apparatus is struggling to keep up with the surge.

Of the 6,375 cases reported in the past four days, 6,086 are locally acquired infections. Of the three major clusters of infection, two are within the corporation limits and of the nine critical containment zones, five are here. The weekly test positivity ratio, which was 4 earlier, went up to 5.8 in September second week, 7.8 in third week, and is close to 10 now. Mr. Rao pointed out that 46.5% of the total cases reported so far were in the past two weeks. Though more first-line treatment centres are being opened for asymptomatic people, there is a rise in the number of those with symptoms too, he added.