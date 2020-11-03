COVID-19: active caseload slips below 9,000-mark in Kozhikode

Active COVID-19 cases slipped to 8,995 in Kozhikode on Tuesday as fresh cases seem to be plateauing in the district, going by the Health Department data.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 842 tested positive for the virus on the day while there were 922 recoveries. As many as 8,994 samples were tested. A total of 819 of the new cases were through local transmission of the infection and the source was unknown in 20 cases. Kozhikode Corporation has 306 cases of locally acquired infections, Olavanna 79, Peruvayal 27, Omassery 25, and Feroke 23. As many as 5,618 people are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old man from Vengara and a 62-year-old man from Puzhakkattiri, Malappuram, passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. The deaths of three others were reported on Monday and another person’s on Sunday, said a medical bulletin.