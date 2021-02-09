Kozhikode

COVID-19: Active caseload drops in Kozhikode

The active caseload in Kozhikode district dropped to 7,157 on Tuesday, when the number of recoveries exceeded that of new COVID-19 cases here.

According to the District Medical Officer, 477 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 797 others recovered. There were 464 locally acquired infections and the source of 11 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 126 cases of local transmission, Moodadi 20, Atholi 17 and Koodaranhi 16. As many as 6,570 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate dipped to 7.26%. A total of 523 health workers got vaccinated at 13 centres on Tuesday, the release added.

