COVID-19: 763 more persons test positive in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

06 November 2020 19:35 IST

Kozhikode recorded 763 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 744 were of local transmission.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said one new patient had come from abroad while 12 had returned from other States. There are nine health workers among the infected. As many as 908 people have been cured of the infection and discharged from various treatment centres. At present, there are 8,860 COVID-19 patients in the district.

With 1,395 people being placed under observation on Friday, there are a total of 26,526 people under observation in Kozhikode.

In Wayanad

A total of 167 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 957.

Of the new cases, 164 patients, including a health worker, was infected through local contact. While one person had returned from abroad, two came from other States.

As many as 134 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 7,757 COVID-19 cases, with 6,729 recoveries. As many as 9,321 persons are under observation.