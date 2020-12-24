COVID-19: 605 more test positive in Kozhikode

As many as 605 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that there were 580 locally acquired infections and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 124 cases of local transmission, Koyilandy 29, Kuruvattoor 26, Chathamangalam 24, and Kunnamangalam 23.

A total of 5,504 samples were tested on the day. There were 640 recoveries and the active caseload from the district is 6,138.

Three deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday, and four people died on Tuesday.