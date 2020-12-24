Court seeks details of treatment given to suspected Maoist

Kozhikode

24 December 2020 01:11 IST

Petition filed by Rajan Chittilappilly urging court to issue directions for ‘specialty treatment’

The District and Sessions Court, Manjeri, has asked for a report from the Superintendent at the high security prison at Viyyur in Thrissur on the treatment given to Rajan Chittilappilly, a suspected Maoist activist, who was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Kerala Police from a hospital earlier this month.

The move follows a petition filed by Chittilappilly urging the court to issue directions for “specialty treatment” and proper care for him, considering his physical condition. Details of the medical condition of Chittilappilly too was sought to be produced in the court by December 29. The case came up for hearing on Tuesday and Chittilappilly was represented by K.K. Abdussamad.

It was pointed out that Chittilappilly had met with a road accident on December 7 and was seriously injured. He sustained fracture on his shoulders and there were injuries to his head, knee and chest. Chittilappilly is a diabetic patient and is unable to do routine chores by himself, according to the petition. He was arrested while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Chittilappilly alleged that the authorities at the Viyyur jail were reluctant to provide medicines to him and were preventing him from consulting a doctor. The medicines entrusted with the jail authorities by the family were not allegedly reaching him. The petition also sought his admission to a specialty hospital.

Chittilappilly had been presented before the Sessions Court, through video conference, which remanded him in judicial custody till January 8. The police was allowed to question him for five days. Though Chittilappilly was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for treatment, he was taken to the prison after five days.

Chittilappilly is reported to be a member of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). He had been booked by the Edakkara police in Malappuram in 2016 on charge of participating in a meeting of the CPI(Maoist) in the Nilambur jungles, raising a red flag, and receiving salutes from the party cadre in 2015. This was revealed after video recordings were reportedly recovered from the site where Maoist leaders Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha were gunned down in an alleged encounter in 2016.