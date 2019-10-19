Court rejects bail pleas of 3 Koodathayi murder suspects

The Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has rejected the bail pleas of all the three suspects in the Koodathayi serial murder case. The three, including prime suspect Jolly Shaju, will be kept in judicial custody till November 2.

Their bail application was rejected on Saturday, considering the ongoing probe into the incident and their suspected involvement in more cases. The prosecution too objected the bail plea, arguing that it would adversely affect the probe.

Though there were plans to secure their extended custody, the Special Investigation Team did not submit the custody application to the court on Saturday. However, they hinted that the custody of the three would be sought again in the Sily murder case.

Sily Sebastian was the sixth victim in the serial murder case. It was after her death that Jolly, the prime suspect in the serial killing case, got married to Sily’s husband Shaju Zacharias. Shaju had also been interrogated multiple times by the Special Investigation Team for unveiling his alleged role in the murder conspiracy.

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy erupted based on the claims of lawyer B.A. Aloor that he would appear for Jolly in court and offer her the required legal support. It was challenged by a group of lawyers, citing Jolly’s denial of the same to the media while she was being taken to the Kozhikode District Jail on Friday. They also said that Jolly should be given free legal aid amid the controversy.

It was on October 5 that the three were arrested by the District Crime Branch. Sources said the investigation was in full swing into all the newly registered five cases. They said more suspects would be taken into custody for interrogation.