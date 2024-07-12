GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court denies bail to suspects in Thiruvambady KSEB office attack case

Published - July 12, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has refused to grant bail to the two suspects in the Thiruvambady Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office attack case.

While considering the bail plea on (July 11) Thursday, the court came up with a grave remark against the suspects’ involvement in the incident. It was observed that public servants should be able to do their duty fearlessly. There should be no compromise on such attacks, the court observed.

Ulattil Ajmal, 34, and Ullattil Shadad, 24, had been booked in connection with the incident last week. They had been remanded in judicial custody. The alleged assault on a KSEB official and the KSEB office took place on July 6. After the incident, the KSEB had disconnected power supply to their parents’ house which triggered another controversy. Supply was resumed following an order from the Electricity Minister.

The State Human Rights Commission had also intervened in the matter.

