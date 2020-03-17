Court defers cases

The hearing of cases at the Kozhikode District Court has been suspended till March 31 as a preventive measure against COIVD-19.

The Principal District Judge in-charge has directed the Calicut Bar Association and other related organisations that the hearings scheduled in the meantime would be adjourned and would not be dismissed even if the advocates and the parties were not present.

However, formal sittings would be held in matters of utmost priority.