Court adjourns trial proceedings against ‘GROW’ Vasu to September 12

September 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday adjourned the trial proceedings against human rights activist A. Vasu (GROW Vasu) to September 12 as the prosecution sought the re-examination of the fourth witness in the case. The seventh witness in the case, Lalu, also turned hostile in the court.

During the cross-examination, Mr. Lalu said he did not see any protest led by Mr. Vasu near the Kozhikode Medical College in 2016 flaying the encounter killing of two Maoist leaders - Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha - in Nilambur. He also testified in the court that he was not aware of the police reports mentioning him as the witness.

The 93-year old former Naxalite leader was arrested in connection with the protest by the Medical College police on July 29 invoking sections 141 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty. He was remanded in judicial custody as he refused to take bail or accept the bail conditions.

He had also tried to raise his protest in the court and criticised the State government alleging that there were two types of justice prevailing in the State. His unrestricted interaction with the media flaying the State government had even resulted in an internal inquiry against a few police officers who were on duty at the time.

On Monday, there was tight security around Mr. Vasu considering the chance of him protesting near the court. Though he tried to shout slogans praising martyrs, the police intervened to shift him quickly to their vehicle. Sources said he also raised his concerns over the delay in trial proceedings.