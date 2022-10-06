Couple found dead at NIT-Calicut quarters

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 06, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A technician at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) and his wife were found dead with severe burn injuries on Thursday. The police identified them as Ajayakumar, 56, and Lini, 48, of Karunagappally.

The incident took place at the NIT-C quarters around 4 a.m. Preliminary investigation found that the man had murdered his wife following family issues and attempted self-immolation.

Police sources said the couple’s son, who revealed details of the incident, had a narrow escape. The Class 8 student sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in the district, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials who examined the crime scene said the fire was first noticed by neighbours who alerted the police. Initially, it was suspected to be an LPG cylinder blast, they said.

Meanwhile, the Kunnamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Statements of a few local residents were recorded on Thursday. The bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app