Couple found dead at NIT-Calicut quarters

A technician at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) and his wife were found dead with severe burn injuries on Thursday. The police identified them as Ajayakumar, 56, and Lini, 48, of Karunagappally.

The incident took place at the NIT-C quarters around 4 a.m. Preliminary investigation found that the man had murdered his wife following family issues and attempted self-immolation.

Police sources said the couple’s son, who revealed details of the incident, had a narrow escape. The Class 8 student sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in the district, they added.

Officials who examined the crime scene said the fire was first noticed by neighbours who alerted the police. Initially, it was suspected to be an LPG cylinder blast, they said.

Meanwhile, the Kunnamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Statements of a few local residents were recorded on Thursday. The bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306)