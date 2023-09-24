ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode

September 24, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

They reportedly secured the drug from Bengaluru-based wholesale drug pushers for local sale among students

The Hindu Bureau

An anti-narcotic squad of the Kozhikode Rural police on Sunday arrested a young couple with 96.4 grams of MDMA. The accused, Jithin Babu, 32, and his wife Stephy, 32, were nabbed when they reached Chathankottunada near Kuttiyadi by their car.

Police sources said the couple, hailing from Kozhikode’s Pathiyarakkara village, secured the drug from Bengaluru-based wholesale drug pushers for local sale among students. The seized stock was worth ₹3 lakh, the police said.

The officers who were part of the seizure said the couple led a luxurious lifestyle using the proceeds from the narcotic trade. Jithin Babu was reportedly using his wife as a cover to easily escape from road checking. The car they used to smuggle the drug was also impounded.

According to Anti-Narcotic Cell officers, it was a tip-off received by Kozhikode District Police Chief (Rural) R. Karuppa Samy that helped to nab the accused. Both of them were remanded in judicial custody.

