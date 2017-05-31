Council nod for annual Plan

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation council on Wednesday approved the annual Plan for the financial year 2017-18. The plan also included spillover projects from the financial year 2016-17. A total of 1,824 projects worth ₹177.75 crore were approved so that they could be submitted to the District Planning Committee for final approval.

The several working groups of the Finance, Development, Public Works, Education, Welfare and Town Planning standing committees had proposed various projects.

Earlier in the session, UDF councillors expressed their protest over the hurried presentation of the annual Plan for approval. They pointed out that they did not have enough time to go through their copies of the Plan and requested more time to study it. Congress councillor Sudhamani said that several projects had been left out in the previous year in a similar situation when the councillors did not have time to go through the Plan. The councillors wanted to ensure that all the projects approved by standing committees found a place in the final list of projects.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran agreed to give the councillors 30 minutes to go through the Plan before it was unanimously approved.

The council also accorded a reception to Corporation Superintending Engineer M. Sankarankutty who retired from the service on the day.