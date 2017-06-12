Corporation’s ABC centre to open in two months’ time

KOZHIKODE: The Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre and multi-specialty veterinary hospital of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, expected to solve the issue of stray dog menace in the city, is likely to be launched in two months’ time.

“The hospital, coming up at Poolakkadavu, is in the last phase of construction,” said veterinary officer K.K. Baby, who is in charge of the corporation’s ABC project.

“The wiring needs to be completed. We are awaiting government approval for staff postings and to purchase some more equipment,” Dr. Baby told The Hindu on Saturday.

Unlike the district panchayat’s ABC project that fell flat after the implementing agency deserted the cause, the corporation’s ABC project is being carried out by officials appointed by the corporation. “We are not employing a third party. We have trained dog catchers for the purpose and around five surgeons will be posted,” said Dr. Baby, adding that there was no question of abandoning the project at this stage.

The hospital will offer 24-hour consultancy and will handle all veterinary emergencies. It will also carry out survey, surgeries and vaccination of stray dogs under the ABC project. It will carry out periodic on-site vaccination drive for dogs. “Initially, we aim to complete around 400 surgeries per month,” said Dr. Baby.

The authorities have also taken steps to ensure that the hospital does not inconvenience local residents. There will be incinerators to burn biological waste produced during sterilisation. There will be a water treatment plant to recycle the water used for bathing dogs. The District Suchitwa Mission is in charge of the ₹12 lakh project.

“The hospital will be fully functional by December,” said Dr. Baby.