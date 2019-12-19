Corporation to implement plastic ban at any cost

The Kozhikode Corporation will not allow any relaxation in the implementation of ban on single use plastic from January 1 onwards.

Representatives of Plastic Manufacturers Union, Paper Cup Manufacturers Union, Chicken Merchants Union, Beef Merchants Union, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti, Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, Super Market Welfare Association, Hotel and Restaurants Association, and Footpath Merchants Association took part in a meeting convened by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on Wednesday to discuss the ban.

Most of the associations demanded more time to implement the ban, especially because alternative products were not readily available in the market. However, the Mayor refused to budge, but assured the merchants to rethink about providing them more time.

Health Standing Committee chairman K.V. Baburaj said that efforts were being made under the aegis of Kudumbashree to ensure ready availability of cloth bags.

Thus, any plastic products that are used only once will be banned from January 1, 2020 onwards. This includes carry bags, irrespective of thickness, plastic sheets, cooling film, disposable plates, cups, spoons, forks, straws, stirrers and dishes, decorative items made using thermocol or styrofoam, cups, plates, bowls and carry bags with plastic coating, non-woven bags, plastic flags, plastic water pouches, juice packets, PET/PETE bottles of less than 300ml, garbage bags, PVC flex materials, and plastic packets.

The manufacturing, transportation, storage or sale of the above products are liable to a fine of ₹10,000 the first time, ₹25,000 the second time and ₹50,000 for the third time violation.

However, plastic products intended for export, those used in the medical field and those made of compostable plastic have been excluded from the ban.

Strike threat

Meanwhile, various organisations have voiced their concerns regarding the ban. The District Committee of Vyapari Vyavasayi Youth staged a blue volunteers march to the Collectorate on Wednesday claiming that the ban was unscientific. They claimed that the ban was yet another torture for the merchants who are yet to be compensated for their loss during the floods, and are already troubled by GST and the Flood Cess. “It is not plastic ban, but a check on plastic waste that we need,” the organisation pointed out in a press release.

The merchants also threatened to go on an indefinite strike demanding out of the ban and the first step will be a vehicle rally across the State to create awareness on the issue, the release said.