Corporation to clear misconceptions about non-woven bags

A large section of people still believe that non-woven carry bags are actually cloth.

And, the Kozhikode Corporation feels that the misconception should be cleared at the earliest if it has to go ahead with the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic.

The corporation health wing began hunting for banned products at shops and other establishments on January 16, and it has seized 510 kg of such products so far. Health Inspector C.K. Valsan, who is in charge of the operation, attested that most of the seized products were ‘non-woven’ carry bags.

“Initially, we had inspected textile showrooms, and many of them were found using non-woven bags, believing they were not plastic,” Mr. Valsan said, adding that even smaller shops were using it. However, the health wing squads found it refreshing that the public had voluntarily shifted to paper and cloth bags to a large extent.

“We found that vendors in vegetable, meat and fish markets have stopped using plastic bags. They have paper cones ready to pack items,” Mr. Valsan said.

The squad seized 340 kg of banned products on day one, 105 on the second day, and 75 on the third day. “Media reports on confiscations are doing a lot of good. Vendors are now trying to get rid of them as far as possible,” he added.

Agencies in demand

Meanwhile, agencies involved in recycling plastic are in great demand among vendors who wish to get rid of their plastic stock. The squad has given a breathing time of 10 more days for small shops to get rid of their stock of single-use plastic, though they cannot sell it any more.

At the same time, compostable plastic has entered the market. The squads have been provided with Dichloromethane solutions to determine if the products available in markets adhered to norms. Mr. Valsan said all tests so far had given positive results.

Notices

The corporation now plans to stick notices in front of all shops listing the banned products.