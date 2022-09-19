Corporation refutes allegation of waste burning

Report submitted to SHRC says fire is caused due to biogas formed under piles of waste

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 19, 2022 21:57 IST

The Kozhikode Corporation has refuted a complaint that non-biodegradable waste was set afire at Njeliyanparamba as there was no more space in the yard for dumping waste.

In a report submitted to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said that the windrow composting method was being followed at the waste treatment plant at Njeliyanparamba as the surrounding area was thickly populated.

There is an 80,000-square-feet shed and machinery to treat organic waste. The plant receives 7,080 tonnes of organic waste daily, which is dried, powdered, and used as manure. However, bio-gas is formed amid the piled up waste, which causes fire at times, and the Corporation douses it regularly. Waste is not burned, but scientifically processed, the report said.

The report also said that a waste-to-energy plant was under construction at the site, and that the bio-mining work for it was in progress. Once the plant is completed, it will be a permanent solution to waste issues of not just the Corporation, but surrounding local bodies as well, the Secretary said in the report.

