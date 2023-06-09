Corporation, locals at loggerheads on Avikkal Thodu again

June 09, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation’s recent attempts to renovate and clean Avikkal Thodu in the city has caused some confusion among local residents.

A group of people recently stopped officials of Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society (ULCCS) from conducting a survey alleging that the Corporation was trying to carry out construction on the plot that was identified for the sewage treatment plant (STP).

“There is an order of the Kozhikode munsif court preventing any sort of construction on the plot in question. Constructing even a compound wall will be a violation of the said order,” said Dawood T., chairman, Avikkal Thodu Anti-STP Protest Committee.

Local residents have been demanding renovation of the canal for long even as they are dead set against the STP project. “We want it to be cleaned. But the Corporation cannot fool us by carrying out construction on the plot on the pretext of renovation,” Mr. Dawood said.

He alleged that the Corporation was trying to separate the landfill, which it claims to be a plot, from the canal by constructing a compound wall, while the court has identified it as an unauthorised landfill and has asked the civic body to restore it.

Mr. Dawood also slammed the Corporation for undertaking the cleaning process by the end of May, when the rains were so close.

Meanwhile, Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree clarified that the STP project had nothing to do with the renovation works being carried out at present.

“The ₹1.73-crore project entrusted to ULCCS involves cleaning up the estuary of the canal and constructing protection walls on both sides of the canal to seal off all polluting emissions into it. It is part of a project funded by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, under which ₹5 crore each has been set aside for Avikkal Thodu and Vellari Thodu. The allegation of carrying out construction on the plot is baseless,” she said.

Ms. Jayasree said the construction of sidewalls and desilting of the estuary were the first steps in ensuring smooth flow of water through the canal. Sidewalls are necessary to ensure the quality of water flowing into the sea, with the presence of microplastics in water being a major issue.

