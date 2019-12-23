Corporation hikes funeral charges

The sharp rise in the cost of cremation is what strikes the common man first in the new bylaw for public cemetery passed by the Kozhikode Corporation Council on December 18.

It will now cost ₹2,500 to cremate a body at the gas or electric crematorium, while the conventional cremation using firewood and coconut husk as well as burial will cost ₹1,500. Earlier, it was ₹800 for the electric crematorium and ₹500 for conventional cremation.

The bylaw brings burial grounds and crematoriums under a nine-member committee of the corporation headed by the health standing committee chairman and respective ward councillors as vice chairpersons. Health inspectors will be the custodians in their respective jurisdictions.

The matter has been under discussion for a year, and it was published in the draft format on the corporation website earlier this year, but it drew no response. Hence, it was passed by the council without further discussions.

A register to enter details of cremated bodies with proper proof to avoid legal issues is an added advantage of the new bylaw.

Also, ashes shall be collected and stored at the crematorium, and relatives of the deceased shall collect them within a week. Cremation and burial will take place between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., while cremation shall be held after 9 p.m. with special permission from the corporation.

The bylaw prevents relatives of the deceased from marking burial places using tomb stones or memorials. However, there will be a facility to identify the burial place later on, and relatives will be required to furnish a photo identity card of the deceased.

If bodies are not brought in time for burial after remitting the required fee at the corporation office, only 50% of the fee shall be reimbursed.