Corporation forms squads to combat waterlogging

The Kozhikode Corporation is forming as many as eight flood squads to combat waterlogging as the monsoon has gained strength.

Speaking at the corporation council meeting on Friday, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said the squads would function under assistant engineers and would have four members each. He was answering queries from CPI(M) councillor K.T. Sushaj and Independent councillor Mohammed Shameel on waterlogging and flooding in the city.

To keep vigil

The Mayor said the squads would carry out disaster management operations, eliminate waterlogging, keep vigil at places that are prone to flooding, and devise plans applicable to each location.

Accordingly, corporation employees will receive complaints from waterlogged areas round-the-clock and alert squad leaders.

The squads will then visit the locations and analyse the situation. The services of cleaning workers under the respective health inspectors will be used by the squad during emergencies.