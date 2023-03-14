Corporation declares Njeliyanparamba high security zone

March 14, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has directed Zonta Infratech Private Limited, the company in charge of biomining and capping of legacy waste at Njeliyanparamba waste management plant, to remove segregated plastic waste from the plot immediately. The Corporation has also declared Njeliyanparamba as a high security zone to prevent fire mishaps against the backdrop of the recent fire at Brahmapuram waste management plant in Kochi and also due to the soaring temperature.

Mayor Beena Philip, in an emergency meeting with various stakeholders on Tuesday, directed the representatives of Zonta Infratech to bail the refuse and remove it from the premises within one week. The company has segregated heaps of plastic from the legacy waste at the site as part of biomining, a necessary pre-requisite for the construction of the Waste-to-Energy plant. The public had raised concerns that the plastic may catch fire and create a Brahmapuram-like situation in Kozhikode, due to the rising temperature.

The meeting was held in connection with the order of the District Collector on Monday in the capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority to ensure safety at Njeliyanparamba. The meeting was attended by officials of the Fire and Rescue Services department, the Police and the Kerala Water Authority.

“We decided to set up fire hydrants and sprinklers at Njeliyanparamba to bring down the temperature of the plastic heaps. Arrangements will also be made to create five-metre wide paths between the heaps to facilitate the passage of fire engines, if necessary,” Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said.

As a high security zone, the access to the site will be restricted for the public. The police and fire service will maintain vigil as well.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bini denied reports that the Corporation had decided to cancel the deal with Zonta Infratech.

