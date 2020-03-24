Corporation council holds emergency meeting

The Kozhikode Corporation Council held an emergency meeting on Monday, with only 46 of its 75 members attending it. The number of participants was deliberately cut down to ensure proper distance between them in the council hall, with the COVID-19 threat in the air.

The meeting discussed 90 items on the agenda, mostly files that needed statutory clearance by March 31 and tenders to be floated. A few items that mandated a full council and further discussions were postponed to the next meeting. The meeting lasted for around 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the corporation has imposed further restrictions on visitors beginning Monday. People need not visit the corporation office except for matters of utmost importance, Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said. However, despite the restrictions, several people are still visiting the office, he added.

With the staff on rotation, officials may not be able to entertain visitors before 3 p.m. However, a special counter has been set up for tax payments throughout the day. Besides, the corporation will offer only emergency services till the end of the month. In case of doubts, the public can contact the respective sections over phone, the Secretary said.