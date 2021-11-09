Corporation clears cluttered passages on MP Road amidst resistance

Action follows non-compliance by vendors with fire safety notice

Officials of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Tuesday took action against around 180 shops in Baby Bazaar and Oasis Complex along Moideen Pally Road in Palayam in the city, for not complying with the fire and safety regulations.

The action comes in the wake of a fire in a building in the area, which is an annexe of SM Street, more than a month ago. The Fire Department and the corporation had found that the common spaces in most of these buildings were used unscientifically. Dumping and storage of goods in stairwells, corridors and passages prevented free movement of people along them and in the event of a fire, posed great threat to life and property.

The corporation had earlier served notice on 196 shops in the area to remove obstacles from the staircases and corridors. Mayor Beena Philip had convened a meeting of vendors and they had agreed to follow the instructions. The one-month window provided by the Mayor ended on October 25. Even fifteen days after the due date, most vendors had made no changes and hence the action.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said that the civic body was removing all the obstacles and that only around 10 shops had complied with the notice.

“The staircases and passages here are blocked in such a way that none can pass through them without stumbling on the goods. Even a small spark will result in a big fire in these circumstances”, Ms. Bini said.

However, the corporation squad met with some resistance by vendors at the two shopping complexes initially, but they carried out the clearing process despite it.