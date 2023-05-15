Corporation cleans up bypass road at Pachakkal in Kozhikode

May 15, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation collected four tonnes of plastic waste and three tonnes of bio-waste from the Pachakkal region on NH bypass road (between Thondayad and Malapparamba) in the city on Monday morning in a five-hour cleaning dive.

More than 100 sanitation workers of the Corporation took part in the drive that succeeded in removing most of the waste from the area, known for being an unofficial dumpyard for commuters along the road.

“The bypass road does not come under the jurisdiction of the Corporation. Yet we have made an effort to clean the place as it comes within Corporation limits,” said Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini who led the drive. Mayor Beena Philip had also joined the workers in the early hours.

“It is not people in the city who dump the waste along the NH. They are mostly travellers from other districts or even nearby places, who find the lonely road a convenient spot,” the secretary said.

The workers did not just pick up the waste, but opened and segregated each of the bags on the spot. The bio-waste was separated from the non-bio-waste and the latter was taken for recycling.

A large pile of sanitary napkins and diapers recovered from the place was a sorry sight after the drive. As most people do not know what to do with sanitary waste, which cannot be burnt, the Corporation is making arrangements to collect it from homes and hand it over to Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. (Keil), the firm that has been authorised by the State government to process it.

“My plea to the public is to use the services of the Haritha Karma Sena, pay the user fee and segregate one’s waste at home before handing it over to them. Sanitation workers are human beings too. It is not humane to make them handle our filth,” Ms. Bini said.

The Corporation is planning to join hands with the National Highway Authority of India to set up a camera and a board at Pachakkal banning waste dumping there. The Mayor has requested the police to intensify patrolling at the spot to prevent further dumping of the waste. The Corporation also plans to strengthen its night squad to tackle the issue.