Corporation Budget passed with one amendment

The Kozhikode Corporation council on Wednesday passed its Budget for the year 2019-20, presented on Tuesday, with just one amendment.

The amendment brought in was regarding funds provided to each ward. Councillors P. Kishenchand and Prashanth Kumar raised objections for not sanctioning enough ward funds. Hence it was decided to provide ₹2 lakh to each ward. Additional funds will be sourced from the ₹2 crore earmarked for unforeseen circumstances.

The Opposition had criticised Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak for “filling” the Budget presentation with Nipah outbreak and the flood situation which she met head-on in her reply speech. “How can we present a Budget without mentioning the emergency situation we faced in the earlier part of the financial year?” she asked and requested the cooperation of all councillors, just like in the times of Nipah and the floods, in implementing various projects.

We Together, a novel project of the corporation to provide livelihood to at least one person in a family, received much acclaim from the ruling party councillors. The project aims to use various Central and State schemes and come up with indigenous schemes, if needed, or club them to achieve the desired results. The industrial park project for women was also much appreciated.

Ms. Darshak said many of her opponents had not gone through the Budget properly. For instance, when a few councillors demanded funds for de-silting of drains, she answered by pointing out the page in which the allocation was mentioned.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran chaired the session. The Deputy Mayor had presented a surplus Budget of ₹10.83 crore on Tuesday.