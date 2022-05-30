Corporation begins campaign to secure land for the homeless

Plastic waste piled up in city to be removed in one-time drive

Plastic waste piled up in city to be removed in one-time drive

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will seek the help of generous individuals and organisations in the city as part of the 'Manassodithiri Mannu' campaign of the State government, to facilitate the PMAY-LIFE housing project for the homeless. The Corporation has formed a committee headed by Mayor Beena Philip for the purpose. In a meeting on Monday, the Corporation Council unanimously supported the campaign, with all the councillors agreeing to do whatever is possible to get land as donations.

“There are still thousands of people who have applied for houses under the PMAY-LIFE project. But we are unable to accommodate them due to the non-availability of enough land. So we call upon each and every citizen who can spare at least 2 cents to donate for this cause,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader K.C. Shobitha said the Corporation should intervene to get the construction of the houses done by government contractors to ensure that the ₹4 lakh allotted to each applicant is well utilised.

Action sought

Earlier, Ms. Shobhita, in a submission, pointed out that the person who had taken the contract to construct 32 bus waiting sheds in the city two years ago, has not completed the work so far and that all the facilities mentioned in the contract have not been made available in the 24 completed ones. He has not paid the license fee for the completed sheds and accused the Corporation of not taking action against he individual. The Deputy Secretary said that the individual had only paid the licence fee for the first year of the the 10-year contract and that ₹4.32 lakh is yet to be remitted. The Corporation had served notices on him six times. The decision to cancel the contract and blacklist him is pending with the finance standing committee, he said.

Drive next week

Several councillors raised the issue of the collected plastic waste getting piled up in different parts of the city as the plastic recycling plant at West Hill stopped accepting the refuse after it was filled beyond capacity. Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree said that the waste will be removed through a one-time clearance drive that will be carried out next week. She said that the collected waste will be distributed among the three material recovery facilities where newly recruited Harithakarma Sena members will segregate and sell it. At present, ten companies have expressed interest in the one-time clearance drive. The Council decided to divide the work among the companies for speedy completion of the process.