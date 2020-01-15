Corporation all set to implement plastic ban

The preparedness to implement the State-level ban on single-use plastic goods was the major issue at the Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday.

IUML councillor C. Abdurahman pointed out that merchants had stocked a lot of single-use plastic products and hence they should be given a breathing period until the existing stock was cleared.

However, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran refused to give the merchants more chances after the expiry of the breathing period provided by the Kerala High Court up to January 20.

Independent councillor Mohammed Shameel said a lot of products claiming to be biodegradable plastic had found their way to the market and the Corporation should check if they were, in fact, biodegradable.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said those products with a QR code that could be scanned, a certificate from the Central or State Pollution Control Board or those with an ISO 17088 certification were to be considered biodegradable and hence excluded from confiscation. He said the Corporation machinery would be in full swing from Wednesday onwards to implement the plastic ban.

Besides the local bodies, the district administration and the Pollution Control Board are implementing the ban. Any violations were punishable by the imposition of a fine of ₹10,000 for the first time, ₹25,000 for the second time and ₹50,000 for the third time, said the Secretary.

S.M. Street work

The council’s decision to carry out several activities at S.M. Street with private participation drew flak from the Opposition councillors. IUML councillor Kunhamutti suggested that the activities be carried out directly by the Corporation, without private involvement. He criticised the poor state of lighting on the street barely a year after it was set up.

The Council has decided to ensure that the existing lights were functional, to provide new lights, set up a music system, carry out beautification wherever needed, construct toilets wherever necessary, make drinking water available for customers at the street and employ security personnel. The ideas will be finalised after consulting representatives of the merchant bodies.

The Council has also sanctioned ₹1.5 lakh to conduct soil investigation at the land at Kothi, where a modern slaughterhouse has been planned.