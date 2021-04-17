Corpn. to reconstitute Rapid Response Teams

Kozhikode

17 April 2021 00:23 IST

More FLTCs to be opened

A monitoring committee meeting of the Kozhikode City Corporation chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday decided to strengthen the activities of ward-level Rapid Response Teams (RRT) with the improved participation of residents’ association representatives and merchants’ association leaders.

The meeting attended by senior revenue and health department officials observed that only RRTs would be able to carry out intensive awareness campaigns among the local community to prevent the pandemic spread. Health inspectors were asked to convene a special meeting for the reconstitution of RRTs and submit the report.

At the meeting, a decision was also taken to open more first line treatment centres within the Kozhikode Corporation limits. The number of tests would be increased. Tracing of primary contacts would be done with the support of health inspectors. On Saturday, an emergency council meeting will be conducted to review the situation.

